SA-DA Architecture
Architects in Brooklyn
    • Dune House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Houses
    Dune House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Garden
    Dune House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +8
    Dune House
    Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Terrace
    Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Houses
    Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Living Room
    +9
    Old Montauk Highway House
    Montauk House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Houses
    Montauk House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Dining Room
    Montauk House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +4
    Montauk House
    Lansbury Residence, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Houses
    Lansbury Residence, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
    Lansbury Residence, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Houses
    +6
    Lansbury Residence
    Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
    Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Dining Room
    Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
    +6
    Washington Avenue Brownstone
    Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
    Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
    Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +6
    Brooklyn Brownstone
    Show all 10 projects

    We are a multidisciplinary, small Brooklyn based practice that provides design services to home owners and investors. We take projects from start to finish incorporating all phases of architectural services.

    Our approach is rooted in modernist philosophies of light, spatial relationships, and materials.  We believe a respect for precedence can work with new ideas to inspire exciting design.  Clients are the key to our process which includes involvement and interaction at the earliest stage.

    Services
    • Architectural Consulting Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design and Decorating
    • Furniture Design
    • Department of Buildings Permits
    • Landmarks Preservations Commission Permits
    • Zoning and Code Consulting
    Service areas
    New York
    Address
    55 Washington St
    11201 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-7188588227 www.sa-da.net
