We are a multidisciplinary, small Brooklyn based practice that provides design services to home owners and investors. We take projects from start to finish incorporating all phases of architectural services.
Our approach is rooted in modernist philosophies of light, spatial relationships, and materials. We believe a respect for precedence can work with new ideas to inspire exciting design. Clients are the key to our process which includes involvement and interaction at the earliest stage.
- Services
- Architectural Consulting Services
- Architectural Design
- Interior Design and Decorating
- Furniture Design
- Department of Buildings Permits
- Landmarks Preservations Commission Permits
- Zoning and Code Consulting
- Service areas
- New York
- Address
-
55 Washington St
11201 Brooklyn
United States
+1-7188588227 www.sa-da.net