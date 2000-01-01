Your browser is out-of-date.

Koko Architecture + Design
Architects in New York
Reviews (5)
    • Dangle Byrd House, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Houses
    Dangle Byrd House, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kitchen
    Dangle Byrd House, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Living Room
    +14
    Dangle Byrd House
    Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kitchen
    Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kitchen
    Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kitchen
    +18
    Empire State Loft
    Bento Box Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kitchen Orange
    Bento Box Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kid's Room
    Bento Box Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Kid's Room
    +8
    Bento Box Loft

    Koko Architecture + Design is a creative partnership established by the husband and wife team of Adam Weintraub and Mishi Hosono. The Studio founded in 2000, gives them the opportunity to formally combine their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience in a multi-disciplinary design forum. While centered on architecture, Koko Studio will also encompass interior, furniture, textile and product design.

    Dedicated to the ideal that design has the ability to improve our lives, the studio is committed to design in the widest possible sense: from the bend of an elevated railway to the curve of a playground slide. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architectural Design
    • Urban Design
    • Playground Design
    • Furniture and Product Design
    Service areas
    Most Projects in the New York City Area. Several larger projects throughout the U.S. and Asia.
    Company awards
    American Institute of Architects, New York Chapter.“10 faces of the future” International Will Ching Award for Interior Design by the IIDA.
    Address
    38 Delancey St, #7D
    10002 New York
    United States
    +1-2122063638 www.kokoarch.com

    Reviews

    Max Chaplin
    7 months ago
    Two Eye Monkey
    Renovation in Taos in progress!
    7 months ago
    Marilyn Byrd
    Amazing firm who designed our home in Pennsylvania and our loft in New York City. Beyond creative and a pure joy to work with.
    7 months ago
