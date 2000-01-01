Koko Architecture + Design is a creative partnership established by the husband and wife team of Adam Weintraub and Mishi Hosono. The Studio founded in 2000, gives them the opportunity to formally combine their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience in a multi-disciplinary design forum. While centered on architecture, Koko Studio will also encompass interior, furniture, textile and product design.

Dedicated to the ideal that design has the ability to improve our lives, the studio is committed to design in the widest possible sense: from the bend of an elevated railway to the curve of a playground slide.