Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NDNY ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN
Architects in New York
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    NDNY was founded by Mary Kohilam Chandrahasan and Ananth Sampathkumar. We believe that every project offers a unique set of opportunities and challenges. Context and climate are major design motivators. We strive to make our interventions more responsive, reactive, socially and ecologically sustainable and engaged with their surroundings. Design for us is about layering, light, shade and shadow play. With over 25 years of experience between the partners, we have worked on all scales and ranges of projects, with a diverse set of clients and collaborators. Our portfolio includes industrial design objects, interior fit-outs, new buildings and master-plans. We are always looking for opportunities, big or small to build unique relationships and generate new ideas for a brave new world.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • GRAPHIC DESIGN
    • FEASIBILITY STUDIES
    • VISUALIZATION
    Service areas
    • ARCHITECTURE + CONSTRUCTION
    • NEW YORK
    Company awards
    HENRY ADAMS GOLD MEDAL FROM AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS, SCHIFF FOUNDATION FELLOWSHIP AWARD, YOUNG ARCHITECTS AWARD FROM CHICAGO ARCHITECTURE FOUNDATION
    Address
    1216 BROADWAY, SUITE 2
    10001 New York
    United States
    +0019176917444 www.ndny.co

    Reviews

    Kavita Bali
    After interviewing several architectural firms, we decided on NDNY, and we couldn't be happier with our experience. From making the best use of our space to finding us the right contractor and getting us the best suppliers, to working through Coop Board requirements, NDNY has put us at ease and delivered a great, on-time result. Highly recommend them!
    about 1 year ago
    Eduardo Andrade
    Great firm, happy with their services
    over 3 years ago
      Add SEO element