NDNY was founded by Mary Kohilam Chandrahasan and Ananth Sampathkumar. We believe that every project offers a unique set of opportunities and challenges. Context and climate are major design motivators. We strive to make our interventions more responsive, reactive, socially and ecologically sustainable and engaged with their surroundings. Design for us is about layering, light, shade and shadow play. With over 25 years of experience between the partners, we have worked on all scales and ranges of projects, with a diverse set of clients and collaborators. Our portfolio includes industrial design objects, interior fit-outs, new buildings and master-plans. We are always looking for opportunities, big or small to build unique relationships and generate new ideas for a brave new world.