New Leaf Home Design
Architects in Akron
    Myers Entry, New Leaf Home Design
    Myers Entry, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Houses
    Myers Entry, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Houses
    Myers Entry
    Chandler Project, New Leaf Home Design
    Chandler Project, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Bathroom
    Chandler Project, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Windows and Doors
    +1
    Chandler Project
    Expanding the Kitchen inside the house, New Leaf Home Design
    Expanding the Kitchen inside the house
    1959 Highland Square Condo Kitchen, New Leaf Home Design
    1959 Highland Square Condo Kitchen, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Kitchen
    1959 Highland Square Condo Kitchen, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Kitchen
    +2
    1959 Highland Square Condo Kitchen
    Tudor Addition - Second Floor Retreat, New Leaf Home Design
    Tudor Addition - Second Floor Retreat, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Study/office
    Tudor Addition - Second Floor Retreat
    Ranch to Bungalow, New Leaf Home Design
    Ranch to Bungalow, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Modern Kitchen
    Ranch to Bungalow
    I’m Hallie Bowie, architect and founder of New Leaf Home Design.   One of my great joys in life is working with clients to create homes that work beautifully for them and their families.  My philosophy is that quality design and materials are ultimately more enjoyable than lots of square footage: the “Not So Big House”* idea.   Whether you want to modify an existing home or build a new one, together we can create a design to accomplish your goals.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Akron
    Address
    44313 Akron
    United States
    +1-3303296901 newleafhomedesign.com
