I’m Hallie Bowie, architect and founder of New Leaf Home Design. One of my great joys in life is working with clients to create homes that work beautifully for them and their families. My philosophy is that quality design and materials are ultimately more enjoyable than lots of square footage: the “Not So Big House”* idea. Whether you want to modify an existing home or build a new one, together we can create a design to accomplish your goals.
