Affecting Spaces is a boutique interior design firm that specializes in providing you with the best in exclusive and customized design. Every project is uniquely approached with a focus on aesthetics, functionality, cost, and of course, your own personal tastes and needs. Affecting Spaces prides itself on designing distinct, innovative and functional spaces for home owners and businesses alike, while developing long lasting relationships with each client.
- Services
- Architecture, interior design, and exterior design
- Service areas
- GTA and Toronto
- Address
-
1047 Dovercourt Rd
M6H 2X7 Toronto
Canada
+1-4165321855 www.affectingspaces.com