White Crow Studios Ltd
CGI / Visualisation in Lichfield
Reviews
Projects

    • White Crow Studios Ltd Bathroom Portfolio, White Crow Studios Ltd White Crow Studios Ltd Classic style bathroom Ceramic White
    White Crow Studios Ltd Bathroom Portfolio, White Crow Studios Ltd White Crow Studios Ltd Modern Bathroom Glass Grey
    White Crow Studios Ltd Bathroom Portfolio, White Crow Studios Ltd White Crow Studios Ltd Minimalist style bathroom Ceramic Amber/Gold
    +8
    White Crow Studios Ltd Bathroom Portfolio

    White Crow Studios are content designers who can deliver your future unbuilt environment, unmade product, or unfurnished interior as photo realistic, computer generated imagery.

    Architectural CGI is our core business. We work with a number of renowned House Builders, Commercial Developers and Architects to help sell their ideas. Our images can be used to gain planning permission and assist with marketing material.

    Bring your development to life using our animation services, take a guided tour with walk-through animations that can communicate the lifestyle and feel of an environment, inside or out. Animations are perfect for Marketing suites and websites as a taster of yet to be built spaces.

    Our 360˚ Panos allow the user to navigate through a 3D space  with a complete 360 viewpoint. Panoramas are ideal for use with mobile devices or on websites. 

    For an extra level of immersion and interactivity, White Crow Studios can convert your project into a full Virtual Reality experience.  Achieve  real “presence” by viewing our content through devices such as Samsung VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

    Services
    • Exterior CGI
    • Interior CGI
    • 2D/3D Floorplans
    • 2D/3D Site Plans
    • 3D Virtual Tours
    • 360 Panoramic Tours
    • Animation
    • Photomontage Views
    Services
    Service areas
    • Architectural
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Kitchen & Bathroom
    • Furniture
    • Retail
    • Hotel & Leisure
    • Products
    Service areas
    Address
    Upper Saint John Street
    WS14 9DX Lichfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1543258357 www.whitecrowstudios.co.uk
