The D.H. Ellison Company is a small architectural design firm that serves primarily residential and certain exacting commercial clients.

Mr. Ellison believes that good design can be an effective way to solve problems and improve the quality of life. Mr. Ellison brings focused attention to the projects with which he is involved. The firm has been engaged in projects involving planning, architectural design and forensics, accessibility, interior environmental improvement and remediation, demolition, energy conservation and efficiency, waterproofing and infiltration, repairs, remodeling, renovation, rehabilitation, historic preservation and restoration. Mr. Ellison is a registered and licensed architect in Ohio and New York and is a member of the AIA, the American Institute of Architects, and maintains a council record with NCARB, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He is the President of the Ohio and Lake Erie Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art. Mr. Ellison is a member of the Historic District Subcommittee of the Gates Mills Architectural Review Board. He studied architecture and received his professional degree from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City, studying under luminaries such as John Hejduk, Bernard Tschumi, Ricardo Scofidio, Sean Sculley, Rod Knox, Richard Stein, Anthony Candido, Robert Slutzky, Ysrael Sienuk, Richard Henderson, Kenneth Frampton, Donald Kunz, R. David Schaaf, Althea Kramer and others.