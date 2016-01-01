Your browser is out-of-date.

KAS Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chagrin Falls
    KAS Interiors, established in 1984, is a full service interior design firm located in beautiful historic Chagrin Falls, Ohio. A full service office accomplished in all phases of the design and architectural process, also offers access to a large selection of qualified, reputable tradesmen to achieve the precise design vision.

    Our goal is to provide each client with a timeless design solution, one that will function well for them and reflect their individual lifestyle.

    Services
    • Full Service Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • kitchen and bath design
    • furniture design and placement
    • lighting design and placement
    • paint color and finish selections
    • computer aided design and construction drawings
    • 3d renderings
    • project budgets and purchasing
    • furniture and accessory specifying and purchasing
    • access to reputable tradesmen
    Service areas
    • Cleveland
    • Ohio and surrounding regions
    • Chagrin Falls
    Company awards
    2016 ASID Design Excellence Award
    Address
    44022 Chagrin Falls
    United States
    +1-4402475597 kasinteriors.com
