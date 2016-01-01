KAS Interiors, established in 1984, is a full service interior design firm located in beautiful historic Chagrin Falls, Ohio. A full service office accomplished in all phases of the design and architectural process, also offers access to a large selection of qualified, reputable tradesmen to achieve the precise design vision.
Our goal is to provide each client with a timeless design solution, one that will function well for them and reflect their individual lifestyle.
- Services
- Full Service Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- kitchen and bath design
- furniture design and placement
- lighting design and placement
- paint color and finish selections
- computer aided design and construction drawings
- 3d renderings
- project budgets and purchasing
- furniture and accessory specifying and purchasing
- access to reputable tradesmen
- Service areas
- Cleveland
- Ohio and surrounding regions
- Chagrin Falls
- Company awards
- 2016 ASID Design Excellence Award
- Address
-
44022 Chagrin Falls
United States
+1-4402475597 kasinteriors.com