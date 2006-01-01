Your browser is out-of-date.

aqua:
Bathroom Designers in Wigan
Reviews (2)
    • Whittle le woods, aqua: aqua: Modern Bathroom Tiles Grey
    Whittle le woods, aqua: aqua: Modern Bathroom Tiles Black
    Whittle le woods, aqua: aqua: Modern Bathroom Tiles Grey
    +4
    Whittle le woods

    Established in 2006, aqua: is a family run business offering bespoke fully installed bathroom & kitchens to suit most budgets

    aqua: supply the latest products from some of the UK's and Europe's best manufacturers, giving you peace of mind that your new bathroom or kitchen is manufactured to give you the maximum live for your investment

    aqua: employ a in-house team of installers who will install your new bathroom or kitchen to the highest standards to current building regulations

    Services
    • plumbing & heating
    • Electrical (PartP)
    • Gas installation
    • Tiling—Ceramic
    • Porcelain & Stone
    • Joinery
    • plastering
    • Building works
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Wigan
    • Bolton
    • Chorley
    • Manchester
    • Bury
    • Warrington
    • St Helens
    • BLACKBURN
    • Preston
    • West Lancs
    • East Lancs
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    16/18 market street, standish
    Wn6 0hn Wigan
    United Kingdom
    +44-1257425812 aquabathrooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ann Spencer
    On completion of our new bathroom we would like to thank Andy for his help in design & advice, to James , Kevin & the rest of the team for providing us with a beautiful new bathroom , during the 2 weeks they where there they fully respected our house & the final results where stunning , would highly recommend , once again thank you all very much.
    almost 5 years ago
    Paul Fairhurst
    Aqua Bathrooms of Standish fitted a wet room for me. I couldn't list all the problems I had with this installer on here. If I tell you it took FIVE MONTHS to get a fan replaced, which was faulty from day one and SEVEN MONTHS to get a shower head replaced that was faulty from day one it will give you a good indication of the quality of service I received. I would not recommend Aqua Bathrooms Standish!
    over 5 years ago
