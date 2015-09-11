Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom
Kitchen Planners in Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey 732.695.6111
    Kitchen Krafter Kitchen & Bath

    Design/Remodel Showroom

    Kitchen & Bath Cabinetry and complete remodeling services, designed with your needs, vision and budget in mind!

    Services Provided

    Complete Kitchen and Bath Remodeling & Design Services including cabinetry, counter-tops, flooring, & tile. Also, Mudrooms, Laundry Rooms, Handicap Accessible, Kosher Kitchens. Ageing in Place

    Services
    • Complete Kitchen and Bath Remodeling & Design Services including cabinetry
    • counter-tops
    • Flooring
    • & tile. Also
    • Mudrooms
    • Laundry Rooms
    • Handicap Accessible
    • Kosher Kitchens. Ageing in Place
    Service areas
    • Located in Ocean Township
    • NJ—serving Monmouth & Ocean counties
    • as well as Central New Jersey
    • Usa
    • Ocean Township
    • New Jersey
    • Monmouth County
    • Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey 732.695.6111
    Company awards
    • 2016 Best of Monmouth County-Kitchen Remodeling
    • 2016 Best of Houzz
    Address
    3421 Sunset Avenue
    07712 Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey 732.695.6111
    United States
    +1-7326956111 www.kitchenkrafter.com
    Kitchen Krafter LLC

    License # 13VH08713500

    Reviews

    These kitchen designs really speak to me- both classic and modern. Happy to see such a great kitchen professional from the Garden State!
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: November 2016
    Kristen Muldowney
    We loved working with the team at Kitchen Krafters. We are so happy with the quality of our cabinets and the end result. Thank you!
    3 months ago
    David Rudnitsky
    I can’t say enough wonderful accolades regarding my experiences with the owner Lisa Eber and the lead designer Jonathan Rudman. They were so responsive to my ideas for my new kitchen. Together they provided me with the best kitchen within the space I have in my home. They went out of their way to make several visits during and after installation to ensure their plans were being followed by my contractor. I’ve never experienced the most wonderful customer service from any company that I have dealt with previously. I highly recommend this company for their skilled design work and execution of the installation. Both Lisa and Jonathan should be commended for their outstanding customer service. When I initially went into the showroom they were both so pleasant and cordial that I spent hours there picking out my cabinets and counter tops! They are the real deal!
    4 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
