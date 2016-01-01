M Monroe Design is a full-service interior design studio committed to providing clients with sophisticated yet comfortable spaces that fit their lives.

We affirm our commitment to personalized attention for each client by limiting the number of active projects. We address a client’s ongoing needs by building a relationship and an environment based on a shared set of values and vision. Additionally, our attention to detail and focused project management ensures cohesive execution of all plans.

We believe that good design is not about keeping up with trends; our style can be described as modern, functional, clean, and timeless, with a contemporary sensibility toward materials and technology.

Our environmental psychology research indicates that the right workplace is a critical asset for a successful organization and can influence office culture, staff recruitment/retention, and the quality of work being produced. A home is just as easily influenced by psychology, and a thoughtfully designed residence will have greater longevity and is the best setting for a happy life.