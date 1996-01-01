Cunningham | Quill Architects, located at Canal Square in historic Georgetown, provides complete professional services in the fields of architecture, community planning, and urban design. Our diverse portfolio celebrates context and reflects a fresh and insightful approach to design and master planning that has led to numerous-award winning projects.

Founded by Ralph Cunningham, FAIA and Lee Quill, FAIA, CNU in 1996, our Founding Principals bring over fifty years of experience to the practice and leadership of the firm. Together they have shaped a unique design sensibility whose well-rounded approach has helped the firm develop substantially over time. Having grown from two people to twenty-four in the last sixteen years, Cunningham | Quill Architects has established a firm culture in which mentorship, collaboration, design exploration, and social responsibility are essential components to our continued success.

The firm strives to achieve excellence in design through rigorous attention to detail. The common element in all our projects is design excellence. Whether we defer to context and history or break the mold with inventive designs, our ultimate goal is to create architecture that enhances its sense of place.