Urban Homes
Kitchen Planners in New York,
    Based in Chelsea, Urban Homes Kitchen and Bath design showroom is located at 325 West 16th Street (between 8th & 9th Ave). The 4,000 sq.ft. Our showroom was created with the needs of the urban consumer in mind and it provides an exciting place to showcase our products and designs. Our focus is twofold – to sell premium kitchen and bath materials as well as provide the design and building services to meet our clients’ vision. The materials sold at Urban Homes are top of the line kitchen and bath materials, which are showcased in our state of the art showroom, designed and created by a leading architect. Our products that are featured includes a wide range of European and North American kitchen, bath and home products made from the highest quality materials.

    Our extensive lines include Italian cabinetry and closet systems, ranging from custom-made European to traditional American designs. We are proud to be the exclusive dealer of Aster Cucine; a premium Italian cabinet manufacturer. Our product line also includes Wood-Mode custom kitchen cabinets. Our showroom and sourcing capabilities include the latest in appliances, countertops, lighting, fixtures, faucets and hardware to realize your design goals

    Services
    design and install kitchen and bath cabinets
    Service areas
    Usa
    Address
    325 West 16th Street
    10011 New York,
    United States
    +1-2122467700 uhny.com

    Reviews

    Samuel Coles
    I have had the pleasure of working with Urban Homes on a number of projects, and they have consistently delivered excellent service and high quality product every time. Urban Homes provides extreme attention to detail, regardless of project size. We recently collaborated on a large kitchen for a single-family home with custom finishes, careful scribes and perfect appliance fitment. On another project, they provided over 220 kitchens and vanities for a large multi-family building -- and installed every component flawlessly and on-schedule. I cannot recommend Jacob, Harriet and the entire team more highly and look forward to working with them on future projects.
    8 months ago
    meir perez
    Urban Homes has an excellent selection of cabinets from several different manufactures and ranging in price. They have super experience team especially Derek. He went over details and options with us and set out the proposal of various items so that we could decide, based on our budget and our priorities. It was pleasure working with Derek & Urban Homes team.
    over 7 years ago
    Melissa Dominguez
    Urban Homes has a beautiful showroom and I love taking my clients here to show them quality products. The aster line has many unique and custom finishes and sizes which is important as a designer. The customer service is excellent and the designer, Michelle was very helpful and a pleasure to work with.
    almost 9 years ago
