Based in Chelsea, Urban Homes Kitchen and Bath design showroom is located at 325 West 16th Street (between 8th & 9th Ave). The 4,000 sq.ft. Our showroom was created with the needs of the urban consumer in mind and it provides an exciting place to showcase our products and designs. Our focus is twofold – to sell premium kitchen and bath materials as well as provide the design and building services to meet our clients’ vision. The materials sold at Urban Homes are top of the line kitchen and bath materials, which are showcased in our state of the art showroom, designed and created by a leading architect. Our products that are featured includes a wide range of European and North American kitchen, bath and home products made from the highest quality materials.

Our extensive lines include Italian cabinetry and closet systems, ranging from custom-made European to traditional American designs. We are proud to be the exclusive dealer of Aster Cucine; a premium Italian cabinet manufacturer. Our product line also includes Wood-Mode custom kitchen cabinets. Our showroom and sourcing capabilities include the latest in appliances, countertops, lighting, fixtures, faucets and hardware to realize your design goals