Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pest Control Midrand
Other Businesses in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Termite fumigation project, Pest Control Midrand Pest Control Midrand
    Termite fumigation project, Pest Control Midrand Pest Control Midrand
    Termite fumigation project, Pest Control Midrand Pest Control Midrand
    +2
    Termite fumigation project

    Pests  and insects cause a lot of damage to furniture and other items around the house and at the work place. In addition, they can carry diseases that can be dangerous to human  beings and pets. That is why at, Pest Control Midrand, our customers are assured of fast and effective response against these harmful pests. We use eco-friendly pesticides that pose no health risk to people or animals. To book our affordable services, customers can  contact us on 087 550 3147 or visit www.pestcontrolmidrand.com.

    Services
    fumigation
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    4B Milton Avenue
    Midrand Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875503147 pestcontrolmidrand.com
      Add SEO element