Clean Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Scarsdale
    Living Spaces
    Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks
    Kitchens
    Bathrooms
    Bedrooms
    Home Offices
    Clean Design is an award-winning, full
    service interior design firm, focused on creating interior spaces that are elegant, vibrant, and livable. Claire Paquin founded Clean Design with a vision of bringing a youthful freshness to residential design.

    Clean Design helps clients to achieve a personalized, cohesive look that reflects their individual aesthetic and functions for their unique lifestyle. Our signature interiors are clean, comfortable, and beautiful, with spaces characterized by fresh, modern touches that complement classic style. We view the design process as collaboration between the homeowner and the designer and are committed to making the final product stylish, functional, and affordable.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Westchester County
    • Fairfield County
    • manhattan
    • Scarsdale
    Company awards
    CTC&G Innovation in Design Awards, NYC&G Innovation in Design Awards, Westchester Home Design Awards, A-List Awards
    Address
    13 Harcourt Road
    10583 Scarsdale
    United States
    +1-9147250995 www.cleandesignpartners.com
