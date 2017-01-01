Your browser is out-of-date.

ALNO North America
Kitchen Manufacturers in New York
    The company was founded in 1927 in the workshop of carpenter Albert Nothdurft. Over the next 30 years, the company grew consistently and eventually moved to Pfullendorf, Germany where it is still based today. In 1958 ALNO Möbelwerke GmbH + Co KG was officially founded. In the following decades the company achieved international recognition for its kitchens. In 1995 ALNO AG became a public limited company and one of Europe’s market leaders. More than 750 employees based at Pfullendorf craft exquisitely designed ALNO kitchens of the highest quality. Across Europe and the world, these kitchens are central to family living.

    Services
    kitchen design kitchen cabinets kitchen manufacture bathroom vanities custom cabinetry
    Service areas
    North America and New York
    Company awards
    Brand of the Century, Superbrands, RedDot, Innovative Kitchen Design, German Brand Award Winner, iF Communication Design Award, Best Marketing Company Award
    Address
    150 East 58th Street, Suite 1021
    10155 New York
    United States
    +1-2126888088 alno-usa.com
