The company was founded in 1927 in the workshop of carpenter Albert Nothdurft. Over the next 30 years, the company grew consistently and eventually moved to Pfullendorf, Germany where it is still based today. In 1958 ALNO Möbelwerke GmbH + Co KG was officially founded. In the following decades the company achieved international recognition for its kitchens. In 1995 ALNO AG became a public limited company and one of Europe’s market leaders. More than 750 employees based at Pfullendorf craft exquisitely designed ALNO kitchens of the highest quality. Across Europe and the world, these kitchens are central to family living.