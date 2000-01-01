SS Designs is based in Vadodara, Gujarat. SS Designs was started in the year 2008. The head designer of SS Designs is Sunny Shah. SS Designs having few interior designers working as team to achieve the goal and satisfying clients in every aspects.
The projects done by us are sought of a medium level budgeted projects, in which Show rooms, Offices, Residences, Hotels and Restaurant involves.
- Service areas
- Vadodara
- Address
-
B4 Mangaldhara, 83 Sampatrao Colony, B/h. Ivory terrace, R.C. Dutt Road, Alkapuri.
390007 Vadodara
India
+91-9727774505 www.ss-designs.co.in