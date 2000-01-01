Your browser is out-of-date.

SS Designs
Interior Architects in Vadodara
    Sigdi, Vasana Road, Vadodara
    Sigdi, Vasana Road, Vadodara, SS Designs SS Designs Commercial spaces
    Sigdi, Vasana Road, Vadodara, SS Designs SS Designs Commercial spaces
    +3
    Sigdi, Vasana Road, Vadodara
    Sigdi Restaurant, Harinagar, Vadodara
    Sigdi Restaurant, Harinagar, Vadodara, SS Designs SS Designs Commercial spaces
    Sigdi Restaurant, Harinagar, Vadodara, SS Designs SS Designs Commercial spaces
    +2
    Sigdi Restaurant, Harinagar, Vadodara

    SS Designs is based in Vadodara, Gujarat. SS Designs was started in the year 2008. The head designer of SS Designs is Sunny Shah. SS Designs having few interior designers working as team to achieve the goal and satisfying clients in every aspects. 

    The projects done by us are sought of a medium level budgeted projects, in which Show rooms, Offices, Residences, Hotels and Restaurant involves.

    Service areas
    Vadodara
    Address
    B4 Mangaldhara, 83 Sampatrao Colony, B/h. Ivory terrace, R.C. Dutt Road, Alkapuri.
    390007 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9727774505 www.ss-designs.co.in
