Architecto
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cairo
    • Villa Dr. Madkour, Architecto Architecto Bungalows Copper/Bronze/Brass Green
    Villa Dr. Madkour, Architecto Architecto Modern Living Room Limestone Turquoise
    Villa Dr. Madkour, Architecto Architecto Living room Engineered Wood Brown
    +4
    Villa Dr. Madkour
    Lake View Villa, Architecto Architecto Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Turquoise
    Lake View Villa, Architecto Architecto Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Grey
    Lake View Villa
    Ard l Golf, Architecto Architecto BathroomBathtubs & showers Ceramic Purple/Violet
    Ard l Golf, Architecto Architecto
    Ard l Golf, Architecto Architecto
    +5
    Ard l Golf
    Maadi Villa, Architecto Architecto Walls White
    Maadi Villa, Architecto Architecto Classic style bathroom
    Maadi Villa, Architecto Architecto Classic style bathroom Beige
    Maadi Villa

    Architecto is one of the leading companies in the field of interior design , especially in Contemporary style, doing several projects in many areas.

    Our attention and most important in general the customer and make him the best options , In both in comfortable living to all the needs or to benefit the losing spaces to Exploit them for the better

    Services
    Interior Design—Exterior Design—Full Decoration—Furniture Design—and we manufacture : Kitchen—Dressing Rooms—Bedrooms—Living Sofa—TV units—Bathroom Units… etc.
    Service areas
    Egypt and Cairo
    Address
    Hileopolis
    11351 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1010368800 www.architectodesign.com
    OUR MISSION IS TO CREATE BEAUTIFUL, LIVABLE SPACES THAT MEET OUR CLIENTS' AESTHETIC, FUNCTIONAL, AND ECONOMIC GOALS, WHILE RESPECTING THE ENVIRONMENT. . OUR PERSPECTIVE IS INFORMED BY A RESPECT FOR HISTORICAL ARCHITECTURE COUPLED WITH AN APPRECIATION OF THE PLAYFULNESS AND FRESHNESS OF MODERN DESIGN.

