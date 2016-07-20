Architecto is one of the leading companies in the field of interior design , especially in Contemporary style, doing several projects in many areas.
Our attention and most important in general the customer and make him the best options , In both in comfortable living to all the needs or to benefit the losing spaces to Exploit them for the better
- Services
- Interior Design—Exterior Design—Full Decoration—Furniture Design—and we manufacture : Kitchen—Dressing Rooms—Bedrooms—Living Sofa—TV units—Bathroom Units… etc.
- Service areas
- Egypt and Cairo
- Address
-
Hileopolis
11351 Cairo
Egypt
+20-1010368800 www.architectodesign.com
OUR MISSION IS TO CREATE BEAUTIFUL, LIVABLE SPACES THAT MEET OUR CLIENTS' AESTHETIC, FUNCTIONAL, AND ECONOMIC GOALS, WHILE RESPECTING THE ENVIRONMENT. . OUR PERSPECTIVE IS INFORMED BY A RESPECT FOR HISTORICAL ARCHITECTURE COUPLED WITH AN APPRECIATION OF THE PLAYFULNESS AND FRESHNESS OF MODERN DESIGN.