PH_PERSONAL HISTORY

As an Architect: Co-founder of OPERA Design Matters, architectural and Planning office, (www.opera-projects.com), and also of "José Soalheiro & Teresa Castro, Arquictetos, Lda". Opera incorporates a carrear with over 25 years and was born by fusion of multiple complementary experiences originated by different professional groups, generator and enhances of value. Opera´s dynamics result from an open process of self-construction and continually gathers multiple specialities, working as a connection system among various disciplines: Architecture, Urban Planning & Landscape, Interior Design, Art and tecnological reseach.

As an Artist: As an Architect with already a long carrear (www.opera-projects.com), always has been interested by formal and pictorial richness of the "Territory" and "Nature", a theme that has been deepening and exploring in recent years, but now also in a trend of pictorial exploration, not only Architectural. This new "path" has been dominating gradually her activity, and, at the present is her main motivation, a kind of artistic purpose. The concept and the Genese of this work is a result of a permanent research, which goes through a very personal approach, able to cross the artistic and technological aspects with the potential of what nature offers us, spontaneously. From this intersection born those Digital Paintings (with a special and a unexpected artístic value), which she calls "Textures Pictóricas_Google" (as captured through Google EarthPro) and using the current technological means, are the result of the merger painting / abstraction / photography / nature / territory ......