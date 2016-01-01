Your browser is out-of-date.

Larina Kase Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wayne, Pa
    • Eclectic Living Room, Larina Kase Interior Design Larina Kase Interior Design Living room Wood Multicolored
    Eclectic Living Room, Larina Kase Interior Design Larina Kase Interior Design Living room Solid Wood Multicolored
    Eclectic Living Room
    Modern Farmhouse Dining Area, Larina Kase Interior Design Larina Kase Interior Design Modern Dining Room Solid Wood Grey
    Modern Farmhouse Dining Area, Larina Kase Interior Design Larina Kase Interior Design Modern Dining Room Solid Wood Grey
    Modern Farmhouse Dining Area
    Devon, PA Family Room, Larina Kase Interior Design Larina Kase Interior Design Living room Metal Grey
    Devon, PA Family Room, Larina Kase Interior Design Larina Kase Interior Design Living room Metal Grey
    Devon, PA Family Room

    We are a full service interior design firm serving the Main Line and Western Suburbs of Philadelphia. We specialize in a collaborative approach to create beautiful, comfortable, and functional homes and professional offices. Please see our portfolios at http://larinakaseinteriordesign.com

    Services
    Interior Design INTERIOR DECORATING Home Styling Home Staging Consultation
    Service areas
    • Philadelphia Western Suburbs of Philadelphia Main Line of Philadelphia Wayne
    • pa
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designers in Philadelphia in 2016 by Freshome
    Address
    19087 Wayne, Pa
    United States
    larinakaseinteriordesign.com
