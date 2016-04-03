Your browser is out-of-date.

CRETOX Concrete Panels by NETEREN Co.Ltd.
Building Supplies in İstanbul, Turkey
    Celebrating 17th year anniversary as if 2022, NETEREN Company Ltd is a manufacturer of luxury wall and facade cladding panels made of concrete. NETEREN has been selling his own manufacturing lightweight concrete cladding panels under his brand CRETOX Concrete Haute Couture.


    CRETOX is a material in panel board format. Suitable to use as exterior concrete facade cladding, interior wall design panelling, concrete soffit cladding, concrete ceiling covering. CRETOX is new and innovative concrete panel tiles for the World design industry. Invented, patented and branded by Neteren Ltd as of 2015.


    For more please visit neteren.com or the weblink of Cretox cretox.com


    Services
    • Wall panels Ceiling Panels Outdoor Facade Panels
    • concrete panel
    • concrete facade cladding
    • concrete wall tiles
    • concrete design
    • wall decoration
    • lightweight concrete panels
    • exterior design
    • interior design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Turkey and International
    • İstanbul
    • Turkey
    Company awards
    • —Award Winner—Innovative Architectural Product of RAF Arkitera Architectural—2019 ( With CRETOX)
    • - Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Turkey in 2020— ( With Neteren Ltd)
    Address
    Cubuklu Mah.Bogazici Cad. No:7/3 Beykoz
    34805 İstanbul, Turkey
    Turkey
    +90-2166931616 www.neteren.com
