In business since 1994, brooksBerry & Associates has established a reputation for designing and building award-winning projects with the finest materials, appliances and fixtures. From kitchens and baths to home offices, wardrobes and more, our firm’s projects have been published in Architectural Digest, Traditional Home, Better Homes & Gardens, several volumes of Great American Kitchens books and many others. We have received numerous project design awards including five prestigious SubZero International Kitchen Design awards over the years.

Whether providing a design and custom cabinetry or performing a complete remodel, brooksBerry creates unique functional environments that reflect the individuality of our client's diverse tastes. From historic preservation to modern transformation, we set ourselves apart from the competition by taking a team approach on every project. This unique approach ensures every design gets contributions from multiple view points and various possibilities are explored.