BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
Kitchen Planners in Saint Louis
Reviews (8)
Projects

    High Rise Renaissance

    In business since 1994, brooksBerry & Associates has established a reputation for designing and building award-winning projects with the finest materials, appliances and  fixtures.  From kitchens and baths to home offices, wardrobes and more, our firm’s projects have been published in Architectural Digest, Traditional Home, Better Homes & Gardens, several volumes of Great American Kitchens books and many others.  We have received numerous project design awards including five prestigious SubZero International Kitchen Design awards over the years.  

    Whether providing a design and custom cabinetry or performing a complete remodel, brooksBerry creates unique functional environments that reflect the individuality of our client's diverse tastes.  From historic preservation to modern transformation, we set ourselves apart from the competition by taking a team approach on every project.  This unique approach ensures every design gets contributions from multiple view points and various possibilities are explored.

    Services
    Kitchen design Custom cabinetry Bathroom design
    Service areas
    St. Louis MO and Saint Louis
    Company awards
    http://www.brooksberry.com/awards/
    Address
    751 Old Frontenac Square
    63131 Saint Louis
    United States
    +1-3148727720 www.brooksberry.com

    Reviews

    Rick Jantosik
    Brooksberry doesnt have a clue about what there are doing they are a joke i would never stop by there again
    10 months ago
    Jeff Simkins
    I've had a phenomenal experience at Brooksberry, how does no one know of this place?!?! I got my own designer! I couldn't find more modern decor, and I couldn't have put it all together as they did. They came up with a fantastic plan for a bath rehab and turned an average bathroom into a destination; highly recommend!
    11 months ago
    Heather Kapp
    I’ve known the owners of this business for a long time—great people. Their passion for rehabbing old homes led them to this and they couldn’t be better fit for it. Their work is superior and their professionalism start to finish is something you won’t find in a big box store. I’ve seen several projects they have done for friends and they are all stunning. I would highly recommend letting them help you design your dreams.
    11 months ago
