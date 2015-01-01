Your browser is out-of-date.

JCR Design Group
Interior Designers & Decorators in St. Louis
Reviews (5)
    JCR Design Group
    JCR Design Group
    JCR Design Group
    JCR Design Group, located in the center of Saint Louis County, is a full
    service interior design firm known for its highly personalized approach to residential and commercial design. Led by principal designer Jennifer Rapp, the team works in close partnership with clients throughout the design process to create interiors that are beautiful and functional, and above all reflect the unique tastes and personality of each client. JCR Design Group strives to provide the highest level of service and genuinely values the lasting relationships that develop.

    Services
    Layout and design custom furnishings renovations kitchen and bath remodels project management and hourly consulting
    Service areas
    St. Louis
    Company awards
    ASID 2015 Design Excellence Award, St. Louis At Home Magazine ADA Award for Home Office/Library, 2016 St. Louis At Home Magazine ADA Award for Kitchen and Traditionally Designed Homegn
    Address
    11622 Page Service Drive, #109
    63146 St. Louis
    United States
    +1-3147062727 jcrdesigngroupstl.com

    Reviews

    Danny Solomon
    Jenny and her staff are terrific! Her attention to detail, new and creative ideas and working within a budget are what sets Jenny and JCR Design Group apart from the rest. We trust them with any job, big or small. We highly recommend JCR Design Group!
    over 4 years ago
    Wendy Harris
    I highly recommend JCR Design. Jenny was so easy to work with and my home looks amazing! I will definitely hire her again!
    over 4 years ago
    Hillary Clayson Loeb
    I loved working with JCR Design Group. They were very helpful and easy to work with. Great design ideas and superb taste!
    over 4 years ago
