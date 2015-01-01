JCR Design Group, located in the center of Saint Louis County, is a full
service interior design firm known for its highly personalized approach to residential and commercial design. Led by principal designer Jennifer Rapp, the team works in close partnership with clients throughout the design process to create interiors that are beautiful and functional, and above all reflect the unique tastes and personality of each client. JCR Design Group strives to provide the highest level of service and genuinely values the lasting relationships that develop.
- Services
- Layout and design custom furnishings renovations kitchen and bath remodels project management and hourly consulting
- Service areas
- united states St. Louis
- Company awards
- ASID 2015 Design Excellence Award, St. Louis At Home Magazine ADA Award for Home Office/Library, 2016 St. Louis At Home Magazine ADA Award for Kitchen and Traditionally Designed Homegn
- Address
-
11622 Page Service Drive, #109
63146 St. Louis
United States
+1-3147062727 jcrdesigngroupstl.com