John Toates Architecture and Design LLC is a full service architecture and design firm that offers a guided, collaborative, comprehensive and creative design experience to a comprehensive range of master planning, landscape, architectural and interior design services. John Toates and his partner Mark L. Hoffman have more than 40 years of combined experience in designing and managing home projects of unquestionable elegance and sophistication, making them ideal experts to guide you through the experience of designing and building a new home, renovation, addition or outbuilding. JTAD’s architects bring to every project their expertise in history, proper usage of materials, and accuracy of details without pretension or inflexibility. The firm’s architects have a reputation for being approachable and easy to work with, complemented by passion, attentiveness and personal investment in every project, to ensure the client’s complete satisfaction with the entire experience.

Projects of all sizes and budget parameters are given equal attention and interest. It is our opinion that every project has a budget and good design, attention to detail, scale and proportion should not be limited to large or complicated projects or projects with large budgets. Often it is the projects with more constraints that present greater opportunities for creative design solutions.