Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
John Toates Architecture and Design
Architects in Devon
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • New English Estate House - Gladwyne, PA, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    New English Estate House - Gladwyne, PA, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    New English Estate House - Gladwyne, PA, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    +14
    New English Estate House - Gladwyne, PA
    Historic Flourtown Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    Historic Flourtown Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    Historic Flourtown Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White
    +38
    Historic Flourtown Addition
    Sparta New Jersey Cottage Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    Sparta New Jersey Cottage Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    Sparta New Jersey Cottage Addition, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    +16
    Sparta New Jersey Cottage Addition
    Ocean Front Boathouse and Pool Complex, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Pool
    Ocean Front Boathouse and Pool Complex, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    Ocean Front Boathouse and Pool Complex, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    +10
    Ocean Front Boathouse and Pool Complex
    New Greek Revival House - Southport, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    New Greek Revival House - Southport, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
    New Greek Revival House - Southport, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Pool
    +22
    New Greek Revival House - Southport, CT
    Historical Addition & Renovation - Darien, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses Red
    Historical Addition & Renovation - Darien, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses Red
    Historical Addition & Renovation - Darien, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses Red
    +31
    Historical Addition & Renovation - Darien, CT
    Show all 10 projects

    John Toates Architecture and Design LLC is a full service architecture and design firm that offers a guided, collaborative, comprehensive and creative design experience to a comprehensive range of master planning, landscape, architectural and interior design services. John Toates and his partner Mark L. Hoffman have more than 40 years of combined experience in designing and managing home projects of unquestionable elegance and sophistication, making them ideal experts to guide you through the experience of designing and building a new home, renovation, addition or outbuilding. JTAD’s architects bring to every project their expertise in history, proper usage of materials, and accuracy of details without pretension or inflexibility. The firm’s architects have a reputation for being approachable and easy to work with, complemented by passion, attentiveness and personal investment in every project, to ensure the client’s complete satisfaction with the entire experience.

    Projects of all sizes and budget parameters are given equal attention and interest. It is our opinion that every project has a budget and good design, attention to detail, scale and proportion should not be limited to large or complicated projects or projects with large budgets. Often it is the projects with more constraints that present greater opportunities for creative design solutions.

    Services
    Architectural design master planning landscape design and interior design.
    Service areas
    Devon
    Address
    P.O. Box 325
    19333 Devon
    United States
    +1-4847257978 toatesarchitecture.com

    Reviews

    mkrohn227
    John designed the renovation of our circa 1908 home over 10 years ago, and we are still in love with his design today.  He incorporated aspects into our home that we would have never thought possible including an open truss ceiling, wrap around porch & charming courtyard.  John is incredibly easy to work with, responsive and has a wonderful sense of design. We still call him today for his input on various decorative and design questions and would recommend him for any project – large or small.  
    over 5 years ago
    Edit
    ctdefender110
    I would recommend John Toates Architecture and Design to any homeowner that is looking for a fabulously creative, caring and professionally-minded architect. John has worked on three projects for us. We believe that his design sense, attention to detail, space-planning and aesthetic sensibility is second to none. Perhaps more important, John takes the time to work closely with us to develop design concepts that work for our lifestyle, while at the same time remaining true to the "spirit" and "story" of the project as a whole. He is as comfortable designing a large and detail-laden home as he is designing the lighting plan for a kitchen or the entry sequence for a property. His great work doesn't end with design. John is a consumate professional when it comes to executing the design under real-life building conditions. He is extraordinarily responsive to general contractors and sub-contractors alike and, according to them, his solutions to the to-be-expected issues in the field are well thought out and delivered with concern for their timeline. We strongly recommend John without reservation.
    over 5 years ago
    Edit
    Ryan White
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element