BIO -

After over a decade in the field, Lorna Gross-Bryant has become one of the top “go-to” designers for luxury clients seeking an individualized, custom approach and aesthetic. Her design is referred to as layered, dynamic and highly personalized. She attributes her creative sensibilities to her New York and Louisiana roots. She is known for her intricate attention to detail and her firm’s concierge-like customer service. Lorna’s design expertise spans new construction to renovations to home furnishings in residential and hospitality arenas. Her work graces the homes and estates of multinationals, C-level executives, celebrities, and ambassadors in the U.S. and London. Lorna is NCIDQ certified and has won numerous awards for her exceptional design. She was chosen as one of DC’s top designers by her peers and received the prestigious Designer of Distinction Award from the American Society of Interior Designers for her exemplary work. She was also named to the AA Top 20 Interior Designers list and she shares her expertise via regular appearances at design seminars, panel discussions, and business forums. As a leader in the design field, her work has appeared in Home and Design, House Beautiful, Canadian Home Trends, The Washington Post, Capitol File, and Elle Décor, amongst other periodicals. She has also been a featured design expert for media outlets like, Fox News and BET.

APPROACH -

Based in the Washington, DC area, LORNA GROSS Interior Design is a global, full-service design firm. Our finished product reflects the array of our clients’ dreams for their spaces. With appreciation for this diversity, we tailor every design to each individual client. Owner, Lorna Gross-Bryant, believes “authenticity” is the cornerstone of great interior design. We draw on unique accoutrement and elements, such as architectural detailing, specialty textiles, mid-century antiques, or decorative finishes to create exceptional interiors. Our clients often describe our style as “sophisticated, but inviting” and we believe spaces should be beautiful, as well as functional. We strive to make the design process smooth, seamless, and accommodating to our clients’ busy lifestyles.