As a boutique design firm we specialize in interior design, decoration, space planning, interior styling, and product design. We develop shared visions with our clients and complete each project with absolute thoroughness and imagination. Our ability to quickly understand each client’s needs and personal style ensures successful collaboration at every step of a project. Through unparalleled service and exceptional standards, we deliver polished, modern environments that range from edgy and bold, to laid back and cozy.
- Services
- Interior Design, decorating, and space planning
- Service areas
- DC
- MD
- VA
- Washington DC
- Reston
- Company awards
- DC Modern Luxury Magazine
Best of City
- Home & Design Magazine
Hot Talent
- DC Modern Luxury Magazine
- Address
-
20194 Reston
United States
+1-2026703665 www.darlenemolnar.com