We pride ourselves on bringing the utmost value to every project while carefully curating each home individually for each client. No two homes are the same. We uniquely craft each space to our clients needs, without imposing a 'model home' look.

Andrea Schumacher has a bachelors in Interior Design from Colorado State University. She furthered her studies earning a certificate in Universal Design at the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University. As well as courses toward her Masters in Architecture at the University of Colorado at Denver. As an ASID allied member, Andrea has experience in a variety of aspects concerning Architecture and Interiors. Her expertise ranges from Commercial to Residential spaces as well as set design for television at "Days of Our Lives" and Columbia Pictures. Andrea founded her firm in 1999 and has recently been featured in publications such as: House Beautiful, Luxe Magazine, The Denver Post, Colorado Homes & Lifestyles and was voted Top of the Town by 5280.