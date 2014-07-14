Your browser is out-of-date.

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Denver
Reviews (6)
    Contemporary Mountain Chalet
    Maison de Luxe
    Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist
    Elegant Modern and Timeless
    Vail Valley Retreat
    Buell Mansion Remix
    We pride ourselves on bringing the utmost value to every project while carefully curating each home individually for each client. No two homes are the same.  We uniquely craft each space to our clients needs, without imposing a 'model home' look.

    Andrea Schumacher has a bachelors in Interior Design from Colorado State University.  She furthered her studies earning a certificate in Universal Design at the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University.  As well as courses toward her Masters in Architecture at the University of Colorado at Denver. As an ASID allied member, Andrea has experience in a variety of aspects concerning Architecture and Interiors.  Her expertise ranges from Commercial to Residential spaces as well as set design for television at "Days of Our Lives" and Columbia Pictures.  Andrea founded her firm in 1999 and has recently been featured in publications such as: House Beautiful, Luxe Magazine, The Denver Post, Colorado Homes & Lifestyles and was voted Top of the Town by 5280.

    Services
    • Full Service Interior Design
    • from the interior architecture aspect of building new homes
    • to the final accessory; seamlessly orchestrating everything in between
    • so the client can enjoy a stress-free process.
    Service areas
    • National and International Design Services. Colorado and California including Denver
    • Aspen
    • Vail
    • Timbuktu
    • Cherry Creek
    • Cherry Hills
    • Greenwood Village
    • Centennial
    • Littleton
    • Bow Mar
    • Englewood
    • Ken Caryl Valley
    • Morrison
    • Lakewood
    • Evergreen
    • Golden
    • Boulder
    • Sedalia
    • Castle Rock
    • Beaver Creek
    • Breckenridge
    • Crested Butte
    • Santa Barbara
    Company awards
    Luxe Gold List Winner--Voted Top 20 under 40 by House Beautiful Magazine--HOUZZ Pro winner since inception of HOUZZ--Top of the Town by 5280--Top Mountain Interior Designer--Mayor Design Award/Shield House--Art Council of Denver selected ASI for Denver International Airport Designer
    Address
    870 Santa Fe Drive
    80204 Denver
    United States
    +1-3034586462 www.andreaschumacherinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Amy Millisor
    I used Andrea Schumacher and her team. They are not only extremely professional, but think of every detail when building a new home, from managing the finishes to the last accessory. If I could add another star, I would!
    11 months ago
    Noah John
    Am very glad l hired Andrea. She did amazing job in our Mansion. I absolutely will hire her again.
    over 3 years ago
    Dan Fuller
    Andrea is working with my company, Haley Custom Homes, on a custom home in the Bow Mar area. Andrea’s design is wonderful, and the client and her get along extremely well. I’m excited to see the house in its completion over the next few months. It’s going to be gorgeous Dan Fuller
    about 4 years ago
