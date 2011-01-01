J&L Interiors, LLC is a full-scale residential and commercial interior design firm located in Northern Virginia with over 20 years experience. Working with our clients from preconstruction through to the finest finishing details, we collaborate with our clients to create unique and inspired finished projects. From extraordinary homes, to penthouses, vacation properties as well as country clubs, corporate offices and hospitality J&L brings their experience and integrity to every project.
- Services
- J&L Interiors provides interior design services from pre-construction through final furnishing details to include: tile
- cabinetry
- flooring and lighting selections to paint schemes
- carpets
- Upholstery
- window treatments
- art
- accessories and more. Working with professional contractors
- J&L Interiors provides a total turn-key product and a one-stop shop for our clients.
- Service areas
- &L Interiors works with clients in Northern Virginia
- D.C.
- Maryland and beyond including vacation properties in North Carolina
- Florida and Hawaii. Leesburg
- Ashburn
- Bethesda
- Frederick
- Great Falls
- Fairfax
- Loudoun County
- Arlington County
- Potomac
- Washington D.C.
- Company awards
- Best Interior Designer in Loudoun County 2013 and 2011—Leesburg Today Reader's Choice Award; Small Business of the Year, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce—2011
- Address
-
38-A Catoctin Circle SE
20175 Leesburg
United States
+1-7037377660 jandlinteriors.net