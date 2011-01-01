Your browser is out-of-date.

J&amp;L Interiors, LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Leesburg
Reviews (6)
    Waterton Residential Clubhouse

    J&L Interiors, LLC is a full-scale residential and commercial interior design firm located in Northern Virginia with over 20 years experience. Working with our clients from preconstruction through to the finest finishing details, we collaborate with our clients to create unique and inspired finished projects. From extraordinary homes, to penthouses, vacation properties as well as country clubs, corporate offices and hospitality J&L brings their experience and integrity to every project.

    Services
    • J&L Interiors provides interior design services from pre-construction through final furnishing details to include: tile
    • cabinetry
    • flooring and lighting selections to paint schemes
    • carpets
    • Upholstery
    • window treatments
    • art
    • accessories and more. Working with professional contractors
    • J&L Interiors provides a total turn-key product and a one-stop shop for our clients.
    Service areas
    • &L Interiors works with clients in Northern Virginia
    • D.C.
    • Maryland and beyond including vacation properties in North Carolina
    • Florida and Hawaii. Leesburg
    • Ashburn
    • Bethesda
    • Frederick
    • Great Falls
    • Fairfax
    • Loudoun County
    • Arlington County
    • Potomac
    • Washington D.C.
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designer in Loudoun County 2013 and 2011—Leesburg Today Reader's Choice Award; Small Business of the Year, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce—2011
    Address
    38-A Catoctin Circle SE
    20175 Leesburg
    United States
    +1-7037377660 jandlinteriors.net

    Reviews

    Terry Scherling
    When I was looking for an interior designer, I was looking for someone who would be able to pull my project together to give my home a lovely, finished look and you’ve delivered. I appreciate your ability to set priorities and to give me selection options both during your in home visits as well as via e-mail. Your updates on the status of orders have been informative and accurate. Best of all, you’re a joy to work with!
    4 months ago
    Sharon Jones
    We were building our custom dream retirement home and needed interior decorating advice on everything from picking the roof to interior flooring to selecting paint colors and furniture. J&L Interiors was recommended to us by our builder. All I can say is that they turned out to be exactly what we needed. We were overwhelmed with the decisions we needed to make, but from the moment Julie started working with us, she just took over. She exuded professionalism, confidence, and decisiveness. If I couldn't make a decision on the choices I was given, I felt perfectly fine letting Julie select for me. If Julie said she was going to have something to you by a certain date, she did it. She was always 100% dependable. Ryan did an excellent job designing our kitchen. He was easy to work with and responsive to emails and questions. And Julie's assistants, Haley and Olivia, were helpful and responsive when Julie wasn't available. The whole team was great. They made a daunting project into a fun and exciting experience. Thanks to J&L Interiors we have the retirement home of our dreams. We would work with them on another project in a heartbeat.
    about 2 years ago
    Christine Dellecave
    Working with Julie and the J&L team far exceeded our expectations. We have worked on projects big and small - from bathroom renovations to redecorating rooms - and she was able to translate our ideas into a clear vision that fit in our budget and made the process enjoyable and much less stressful than it would have been if we tried to do it on our own. Plus the end product far exceeded our expectations and nailed the outcome we were trying to achieve. We highly recommend working with her and the team.
    over 1 year ago
