Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
Overview 0Projects (0) 529Ideabooks (529)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • I can best describe myself as a scientist by profession and an artist by vocation :). Though academically trained to be an Environmental Scientist, creative pursuits like writing, painting, sketching and learning foreign languages have always defined me & made me happier.

    A freelance writer on varied niches for a couple of years now, I am a culture buff and a voracious reader. Writing for Homify on architecture & home decoration has broadened my horizons greatly by opening up a new world of creativity & originality.

    A proud member of the .COM team since August 2016, I love my online Homify journeys across the globe. Homify allows me to vicariously enjoy the richness of different cultures through their architecture & interior design. Coupled with my linguistic affinity, my homify sojourns truly complement my artistic persona. Above all, the valuable feedback from the readers is a great encouragement for the writer in me.

    Service areas
    Berlin
    Address
    Holländerstraße 34
    13407 Berlin
    Germany

    Reviews

    Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC Studio Moltrasio—Zero4 SNC
    What a nice review! Thank you so much, we are very honored for your article.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
    Edit
      Add SEO element