Urban Ironcraft
Furniture & Accessories in Oklahoma City
Reviews (7)
    Custom Coffee Table
    Restaurant in California

    We're a design/fabrication company that manufactures decorative metal products. We primarily sell to the trade, but do offer custom furniture and metalwork to the public. You'll find our products nation-wide through kitchen/bath showrooms, countertop fabricators, online stores, interior designers, home builders, architects and decorative plumbing / hardware stores.

    Services
    Custom Furniture / Metalwork
    Service areas
    Oklahoma City / Nation-wide
    Address
    5401 NW 5th ST
    73108 Oklahoma City
    United States
    +1-8556011647 www.urbanironcraft.com

    Reviews

    Nate Longfellow
    Great company! Very friendly and helpful. Ordered 7 wine racks and was very , very pleased. Very high quality and consistently built product. You can tell they care by how they packed and shipped the racks.
    11 months ago
    Brian Ulrich
    Used to do steel deliveries for them a few years ago and I was always impressed/intrigued with what they are able to design and create. Quality company and the people were always nice.
    about 1 year ago
    Bryan Beavers
    Urban Ironcraft is an easy choice for our fabrication needs. They are eager to listen to new design ideas, don’t turn down a challenge, and consistently deliver a great product. Oklahoma City is fortunate to have great local craftsman like Urban Ironcraft.
    about 3 years ago
