We're a design/fabrication company that manufactures decorative metal products. We primarily sell to the trade, but do offer custom furniture and metalwork to the public. You'll find our products nation-wide through kitchen/bath showrooms, countertop fabricators, online stores, interior designers, home builders, architects and decorative plumbing / hardware stores.
- Services
- Custom Furniture / Metalwork
- Service areas
- Oklahoma City / Nation-wide
- Address
-
5401 NW 5th ST
73108 Oklahoma City
United States
+1-8556011647 www.urbanironcraft.com