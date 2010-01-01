Your browser is out-of-date.

Lilianne Steckel Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Austin
    My passion for design started early and was influenced highly by the late Tony Duquette and my grandmother (who were dear friends). Navigating Tony's estates with a child’s eye gave my imagination a bold and fantastical world that has resonated and influenced my perception of what an interior should embrace. Although I strayed stylistically from Tony, I have continued to navigate my path as a designer fondly thinking what colors and patterns he might enjoy. After receiving a Bachelors degree in Interior Design from San Diego State, I traveled abroad to complete a Master course of Interior Design in Florence, Italy. Taking the opportunity to travel, I was lucky enough to explore many cultures and witness inspiring architecture and design all over the world.

    In addition to working in various design firms, I held the position of Senior Features and Travel Editor at Standard Magazine. Having moved from Los Angeles to Austin at the end of 2010, I am enjoying the beauty of the city and its buzzing artistic spirit. 

    Each of these experiences has shaped my personal style: modern with vintage touches, and a love of color–whether it be used to fill a room or to delicately accent a space. I believe that design is a powerful tool that can be used to heighten the joy of every day, and pride myself in creating spaces that make a positive impact on those who are in them. Above all, I enjoy collaborating with creative individuals and view each project as an opportunity for inspiration, creative possibilities, and meaningful relationships.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Austin TX and worldwide
    Address
    78754 Austin
    United States
    www.liliannesteckel.com
