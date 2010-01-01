My passion for design started early and was influenced highly by the late Tony Duquette and my grandmother (who were dear friends). Navigating Tony's estates with a child’s eye gave my imagination a bold and fantastical world that has resonated and influenced my perception of what an interior should embrace. Although I strayed stylistically from Tony, I have continued to navigate my path as a designer fondly thinking what colors and patterns he might enjoy. After receiving a Bachelors degree in Interior Design from San Diego State, I traveled abroad to complete a Master course of Interior Design in Florence, Italy. Taking the opportunity to travel, I was lucky enough to explore many cultures and witness inspiring architecture and design all over the world.

In addition to working in various design firms, I held the position of Senior Features and Travel Editor at Standard Magazine. Having moved from Los Angeles to Austin at the end of 2010, I am enjoying the beauty of the city and its buzzing artistic spirit.

Each of these experiences has shaped my personal style: modern with vintage touches, and a love of color–whether it be used to fill a room or to delicately accent a space. I believe that design is a powerful tool that can be used to heighten the joy of every day, and pride myself in creating spaces that make a positive impact on those who are in them. Above all, I enjoy collaborating with creative individuals and view each project as an opportunity for inspiration, creative possibilities, and meaningful relationships.