Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
AGOR Engineering
Pools & Spas in Tel Aviv
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wood deck Covered Movable Floor, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Wood deck Covered Movable Floor, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Wood deck Covered Movable Floor, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    +2
    Wood deck Covered Movable Floor
    Stone covered Movable Floors, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Stone covered Movable Floors, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Stone covered Movable Floors, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    +3
    Stone covered Movable Floors
    Glass covered Movable Floor, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Glass covered Movable Floor, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Glass covered Movable Floor, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Modern Pool
    Glass covered Movable Floor

    AGOR Engineering Enterprises Ltd. is an industry-leading company specializing in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of moveable swimming pool floors and a range of custom-designed, “creative engineering” solutions for private homes, public facilities and industrial spaces.

    AGOR delivers uniquely personalized service to its clients, ensuring that each of its projects meet and exceed clients’ individual styles, tastes and requirements. The company employs a team of skilled designers, engineers and talented craftsmen, supported by professional management and a seasoned marketing and sales team.

    Service areas
    All Around the globe Tel Aviv
    Address
    P.O.Box 50302
    61500 Tel Aviv
    Israel
    +972-39382935 www.agor-eng.com

    Reviews

    אלחנן פורת
    7 months ago
      Add SEO element