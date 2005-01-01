KUBE architecture is a modern architecture studio that challenges the norms of daily life and attempts to reinterpret ways of working and living in the built environment. As a creative team, each member of the firm brings a unique set of experiences, talents, and passions to the design process. Every new challenge is considered in the most creative way possible. KUBE views its clients as partners in the design process, and works to create customized spaces that suit their lifestyle, desires, functional needs, and budget.

KUBE emphasizes the primary components of architectural space: light, color, texture, and materiality. Working with new materials and methods of construction, research is an on-going process at KUBE. We believe in the value of sustainable materials, and utilize green products whenever possible. Finally, KUBE believes in economy of means, and in creating efficient spaces that achieve both richness and simplicity.