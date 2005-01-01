Your browser is out-of-date.

KUBE architecture
Architects in Washington D.C., DC, USA
    Balance House
    Modern Nest
    Duvall Court
    Dual Modern
    Back 2 Back
    AutoHaus
    KUBE architecture is a modern architecture studio that challenges the norms of daily life and attempts to reinterpret ways of working and living in the built environment. As a creative team, each member of the firm brings a unique set of experiences, talents, and passions to the design process. Every new challenge is considered in the most creative way possible. KUBE views its clients as partners in the design process, and works to create customized spaces that suit their lifestyle, desires, functional needs, and budget.

    KUBE emphasizes the primary components of architectural space: light, color, texture, and materiality. Working with new materials and methods of construction, research is an on-going process at KUBE. We believe in the value of sustainable materials, and utilize green products whenever possible. Finally, KUBE believes in economy of means, and in creating efficient spaces that achieve both richness and simplicity.

    Services
    Commercial, Institutional, and Residential
    Service areas
    • Washington DC
    • Virginia
    • Maryland
    • Washington D.C.
    • DC
    • USA
    Company awards
    • KUBE has received numerous awards including AIA national—AIA/DC / Washingtonian / Virginia AIA / Marylan AIA/ Custom Home / Home & Design/ Remodeling Magazine/Inform Award
    • among many others . See web site for full listing of awards
    Address
    818 18th St NW
    20006 Washington D.C., DC, USA
    United States
    +1-2029860573 kube-arch.com
    Numerous books, magazines and newspapers. See website for full listing of publications

