In his career as an Architect and Interior Designer, Hubert May has worked with award winning firms in New York, NY, Charlottesville, VA and Washington, DC. With StudioHue, he continues to develop his diverse design aesthetic to create timeless and uncomplicated spaces for his clients. As a client, StudioHue will embrace your personal style and help you create a unique environment.

At StudioHue, our love for what can be produced through the collaborative nature of the Client/Designer relationship is our driving force.

Hubert May studied Architecture at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY where he received a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He is an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and an Allied Member American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).