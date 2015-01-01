We are an award winning Architect-led design-build company with over 30 years of expertise in the Austin, Houston and Dallas areas. We believe that good design integrates high function, well articulated interiors, engaging furnishings, and precise execution. Our Architects, Interior Designers, Project Managers and Construction Managers are hand-picked professionals committed to customized service and exceptional results. We use cost as a design tool, eliminating budget overruns and minimizing change orders. Let our professionals simplify your custom home experience as your single-source provider, from conceptual design and detailed drawings thru selections, construction and furnishings.
- Services
- Architecture / Interior Design / Construction
- Service areas
- Austin
- Dallas
- Houston
- san antonio
- Company awards
- 2016 Best in American Living Award
- #
- 2016 Best in American Living Award
- - Best Outdoor Room – Platinum
- # 2016 Home Builders Association of Greater Austin
- - Best Custom Home Product Design
- # 2016 Home Builders Association of Greater Austin
- - Best Kitchen—Custom Home
- # 2016 Home Builders Association of Greater Austin
- - Best Outdoor Living Space—Custom Home
- 2015 Texas Star Awards
- Best Architectural Design—$2M and Over # 2015 Texas Star Awards
- Best Poolscape # 2015 Greater Houston Builders Association
- Construction Superintendent of the Year # 2015 Greater Houston Builders Association
- Custom Home Elevation over $2 Million # 2015 Greater Houston Builders Association
- Custom Home Specialty Room – Home over $1 Million # 2015 Greater Houston Builders Association
- Print Ad of the Year – Custom Builder # Texas Star Award 2014 (finalist)
- Best Specialty Room over $1M # Texas Star Award 2014 (finalist)
- Best Outdoor Living Space over $1M
- Show all 20 awards
- Address
-
3660 Stoneridge Road
78746 Austin
United States
+1-5123287706 jaureguiarchitect.com