LIVABLE INTERIOR DESIGN: Let us do the work to create a stunning home that reflects your style of living.
You want a home that feels coordinated and welcoming. A stylish yet practical design that improves the way you use your space. Decor and furnishings that reflect your personality and family’s lifestage. It’s hard to know where to start, and you don’t want to waste time or money.
RedBird ReDesign is here to help you create the home you’ve always imagined. We’ve designed hundreds of homes in the Washington, DC metro area with the perfect balance of style and function. Together, we will transform your house into a home you love. We aim to make great design attainable through a straightforward and enjoyable process. The design we create for your home will be unique to your taste, interests, and lifestyle, building upon your favorite pieces. We will help you make the best use of each space in your home, dramatically improving how your home works for you and your family.
- Services
- RedBird Redesign is an interior design studio providing tailored services to transform your interior into a more inviting
- cohesive and functional space. Developing a vision for each room
- updating a color palette
- rearranging and editing your furniture and decor
- organizing
- or adding just the right pieces
- we will create an environment that reflects your personality and lifestyle. RedBird ReDesign provides design services to clients regardless of the size of the project. From a single room redesign to assistance with an entire house or large addition
- we take pride in being extremely flexible in our approach to meet your specific needs
- taste
- and budget.
- Service areas
- Washington, DC Metro Area, and Silver Spring
- Address
-
Ballard St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
20910 Silver Spring
United States
+13402029300332 redbirdredesign.com