LIVABLE INTERIOR DESIGN: Let us do the work to create a stunning home that reflects your style of living.

You want a home that feels coordinated and welcoming. A stylish yet practical design that improves the way you use your space. Decor and furnishings that reflect your personality and family’s lifestage. It’s hard to know where to start, and you don’t want to waste time or money.

RedBird ReDesign is here to help you create the home you’ve always imagined. We’ve designed hundreds of homes in the Washington, DC metro area with the perfect balance of style and function. Together, we will transform your house into a home you love. We aim to make great design attainable through a straightforward and enjoyable process. The design we create for your home will be unique to your taste, interests, and lifestyle, building upon your favorite pieces. We will help you make the best use of each space in your home, dramatically improving how your home works for you and your family.