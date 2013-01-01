Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NAFASI
Interior Designers & Decorators in Arlington
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Eclectic style dining room
    Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Living room
    Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Living room
    +10
    Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment

    NAFASI is energy and play. It's repetition and layering. It's function and fun and comfort and thought. NAFASI is creative design concepts put together by Teri Clar, all in your home, with your things, on your budget, and with your style. Teri has innovative ideas and will lead you outside the box with confidence and perspective. You know when you walk into your favorite spot and the vibe just changes your mood to happy? That's the inspiration for every interior designed by Teri.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Washington D.C./metropolitan area
    • Arlington
    Address
    22204 Arlington
    United States
    www.nafasiinteriors.com
      Add SEO element