ZeroEnergy Design creates innovative and environmentally sensible homes.

GREEN ARCHITECTURE - Our multidisciplinary team of architecture, engineering, and business professionals takes a calculated approach to modern green design and sustainability. The consistent result is a beautiful, high-performance home that holistically matches the owner’s lifestyle, aesthetic desires, and environmental ideology.

PERFORMANCE AND CERTIFICATION - Optional targets include Passive House, Living Building Challenge, LEED, and our namesake, net zero energy.