ZeroEnergy Design creates innovative and environmentally sensible homes.
GREEN ARCHITECTURE - Our multidisciplinary team of architecture, engineering, and business professionals takes a calculated approach to modern green design and sustainability. The consistent result is a beautiful, high-performance home that holistically matches the owner’s lifestyle, aesthetic desires, and environmental ideology.
PERFORMANCE AND CERTIFICATION - Optional targets include Passive House, Living Building Challenge, LEED, and our namesake, net zero energy.
- Services
- We provide full service green architecture for new homes and complete renovations.
- Service areas
- New England including: Massachusetts
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
- and Maine
- Company awards
- Best Green Architect—Best of Boston Home, Green GOOD DESIGN Award, Architect 50 Sustainability Award, EcoHome Design Grand Award, BSA Sustainable Design Citation, Carbon Challenge Award, and others.
- Address
-
156 Milk Street, Suite 3
02109 Boston
United States
+1-6177205002 zeroenergy.com