Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ZeroEnergy Design
Architects in Boston
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Margate Resilient Residence, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Classic style houses White
    Margate Resilient Residence, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses White
    Margate Resilient Residence, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room White
    +3
    Margate Resilient Residence
    Passive House Retreat, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
    Passive House Retreat, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Red
    Passive House Retreat, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Red
    +3
    Passive House Retreat
    Farmstead Passive House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
    Farmstead Passive House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White
    Farmstead Passive House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room Wood Wood effect
    +3
    Farmstead Passive House
    BROOKLINE MODERN RESIDENCE, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
    BROOKLINE MODERN RESIDENCE, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
    BROOKLINE MODERN RESIDENCE, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +2
    BROOKLINE MODERN RESIDENCE
    ORLEANS MODERN GREEN HOME, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Orange
    ORLEANS MODERN GREEN HOME, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Red
    ORLEANS MODERN GREEN HOME, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room White
    +2
    ORLEANS MODERN GREEN HOME
    Truro Modern Beach House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
    Truro Modern Beach House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
    Truro Modern Beach House, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Houses Grey
    +3
    Truro Modern Beach House

    ZeroEnergy Design creates innovative and environmentally sensible homes.

    GREEN ARCHITECTURE - Our multidisciplinary team of architecture, engineering, and business professionals takes a calculated approach to modern green design and sustainability. The consistent result is a beautiful, high-performance home that holistically matches the owner’s lifestyle, aesthetic desires, and environmental ideology.

    PERFORMANCE AND CERTIFICATION - Optional targets include Passive House, Living Building Challenge, LEED, and our namesake, net zero energy.

    Services
    We provide full service green architecture for new homes and complete renovations.
    Service areas
    • New England including: Massachusetts
    • Rhode Island
    • Connecticut
    • New Hampshire
    • Vermont
    • and Maine
    Company awards
    Best Green Architect—Best of Boston Home, Green GOOD DESIGN Award, Architect 50 Sustainability Award, EcoHome Design Grand Award, BSA Sustainable Design Citation, Carbon Challenge Award, and others.
    Address
    156 Milk Street, Suite 3
    02109 Boston
    United States
    +1-6177205002 zeroenergy.com

    Reviews

    Fernanda Chirico
    I like Their projects but it's hard to evaluate before, If I still don't commission my project.... and live the experience. An urban farm in the middle of Cambridge with a cosmopolitan farmer's house with water reuse, sustainable energy and cross air will be much to ask for? 4 Stars because I haven't experienced it yet, but I like to trust 😉
    about 1 year ago
    Steve Veresko
    over 3 years ago
    Debra P
    My husband and I worked with ZeroEnergy Design on the design and building of our home on Cape Cod. Their involvement started from the moment we saw the lot we liked through the day we moved in (and, of course, for the punch list process). Actually, they continue to provide support now, two years later, as we monitor our energy consumption and make changes to improve efficiencies. They provided a house design that took full advantage of their expertise in the design of energy-efficient eco-friendly homes while fully respecting our desire for a more "traditional" Cape Cod home. We also used ZeroEnergy Design to oversee/manage the construction process as we were 3000 miles away for the last seven months of the ten-month process.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element