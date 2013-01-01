Lilian H Weinreich Architects is a boutique multi-disciplinary architectural and interior design firm based in New York City, with roots in Australia. Founded in 2009, the practice’s work includes architectural design, interiors, and furniture design which is sustainable and accessible when required.

Projects vary from fully-integrated micro-spaces to high-end apartment combinations, duplex renovations, and interior modernizations. The firm is known for its creative signature design, marked by an innovative use of natural and industrial materials in which space and light become sculptural elements.

LHWA approaches each of its projects as a set of individual programmatic possibilities through the synthesis of consultation, research, and design. The practice views client participation as integral to the direction and development of each project. The firm incorporates principles of collaboration throughout the design phases, to the construction process, resulting in completed projects that are original, creative, functional, and responsive to client goals.