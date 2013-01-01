Your browser is out-of-date.

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Architects in New York, New York, United States Of America
Reviews (0)
    • Murray Hill Remodel, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room White
    Murray Hill Remodel, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room
    Murray Hill Remodel, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room
    +9
    Murray Hill Remodel, New York City
    NOHO Duplex, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Industrial style houses Bricks
    NOHO Duplex, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Living Room Iron/Steel
    NOHO Duplex, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Quartz
    +8
    NOHO Duplex, New York
    Central Park South Kitchen, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Bamboo
    Central Park South Kitchen, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Bamboo
    Central Park South Kitchen, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Bamboo
    +3
    Central Park South Kitchen, New York
    Central Park Bathroom, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom Bamboo
    Central Park Bathroom, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom Bamboo
    Central Park Bathroom, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dressing Room Bamboo
    +1
    Central Park Bathroom, New York City
    Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Living Room
    Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Living Room
    Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen
    +4
    Richman Duplex Apartment, New York

    Lilian H Weinreich Architects is a boutique multi-disciplinary architectural and interior design firm based in New York City, with roots in Australia. Founded in 2009, the practice’s work includes architectural design, interiors, and furniture design which is sustainable and accessible when required.

    Projects vary from fully-integrated micro-spaces to high-end apartment combinations, duplex renovations, and interior modernizations. The firm is known for its creative signature design, marked by an innovative use of natural and industrial materials in which space and light become sculptural elements.

    LHWA approaches each of its projects as a set of individual programmatic possibilities through the synthesis of consultation, research, and design. The practice views client participation as integral to the direction and development of each project. The firm incorporates principles of collaboration throughout the design phases, to the construction process, resulting in completed projects that are original, creative, functional, and responsive to client goals.

    Services
    - Modern Architecture—Functional Interior Space Planning—Apartment Combinations—Duplex Renovations—Townhouses/Brownstone Alterations—Interior Design—Lighting Design
    Service areas
    • New York
    • United States of America High-end Residential
    Address
    150 Central Park South #502
    10019 New York, New York, United States Of America
    Australia
    +91-77701000 www.weinreich-architects.com
