Estate Cabinetry
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Croton-On-Hudson
Reviews (5)
    • ESTATE CABINETRY offers an unmatched level of quality and craftsmanship at price points to suit every budget. Working side-by-side with homeowners, contractors, interior designers, and architects, we are committed to offering excellent design and service. Estate offers an array of product lines from top vendors: from kitchens to bathrooms; from modern to traditional; from stock cabinetry, available in as little as 7 days, to custom cabinetry. Estate also offers many unique design features, including a custom paint program, allowing you to personalize your next project, making it uniquely yours. Trust Estate Cabinetry with your next kitchen or bathroom cabinetry project.

    Services
    • Kitchen and bath design. Cabinetry production and sale. Interior design and layout. Tile sales
    • counter tops
    • and plumbing fixtures
    Service areas
    • Westchester County
    • New York City
    • Putnam County and Rockland County
    • Croton-on-Hudson
    Address
    1380 Albany Post Road
    10520 Croton-On-Hudson
    United States
    +1-9148624747 www.estatecabinetry.com

    Reviews

    Irfan Sabovic
    Rocco Matra is a skillful craftsman and designer. We've worked with him on a few projects and I admire his talent and expertise on every one of them. His family has been in the business for many years, he has an experienced team that can do just about anything. Go with Rocco for a great remodeling experience!
    about 8 years ago
    Tyler Bensen
    Rocco and co just finished remodeling by bathroom and I cant begin to describe just how happy we are. We have done renovations before that ended up with us getting something totally different than what we envisioned. Rocco offers many options and takes the time to walk you through the whole process. He has got a fabulous eye for design and really works with you to get exactly what you pictured (and then some!). Completely custom cabinets that are just amazing. I have gotten so many compliments. And the cabinets are a perfect fit! Unlike HD who did my bath once before and used standard stuff to "make work" and it looked like a total mess. I will be calling Estate again when I do my kitchen.
    about 8 years ago
    Steven Hunsberger
    Rocco was so great from start to finish. I told him a rough idea and dimensions for what I wanted and the rest he took care of. His sketches were detailed with dimensions so my contractors could plan outlets around the bar. It came out even better than I had imagined. A lot of people think about their kitchen cabinets, but they also have some other unique options available for other rooms. Just see the picture attached to this!
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
