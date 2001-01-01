Your browser is out-of-date.

Perceptions Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Washington
Reviews (2)
    • Perceptions Interiors was founded in 2001 by designer J. Allen. The company motto, “perception is reality”, is also our design philosophy. We make the ordinary appear extraordinary by creating environments that reflect and evolve with our clients’ lifestyle, tastes, passions, and dreams. We pride ourselves on our ability to guide clients to create highly personalized spaces where inspiration and imagination coincide with the realities of everyday living. 

    Perceptions Interiors is a full scale design firm with experience in residential, commercial and hospitality interiors. Perceptions’ designs have been featured on HGTV’s Design Star, in Home & Design Magazine as "Hot Talent", The Washington Post as well as in properties in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, the DC Metropolitan area and abroad. Services Provided Residential, Commercial, & Hospitality Design  Home Staging & Model Home Merchandising  Residential Design+Build & Interior Renovation Areas Served All Areas

    Services
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • hospitality design
    • Home Staging
    • Model Home Merchandising
    • Residential Design+Build
    • Interior Renovation
    Service areas
    All Areas and Washington
    Company awards
    Perceptions’ designs have been featured on HGTV’s Design Star, in Home & Design Magazine as Hot Talent and The Washington Post
    Address
    5614 Connecticut Ave.
    20015 Washington
    United States
    +1-2023305619 www.perceptionsinteriors.com

    Reviews

    J. Allen
    As the principal designer at Perceptions it is my top priority to protect our clients and ensure our high standards for quality workmanship from contractors are met when working on our projects. Contractors and trades who cut corners, maintain poor conditions on the job site or who consistently fail to meet deadlines are not the caliber of individual or company we work with on our projects.
    over 3 years ago
    Andrea Mason
    Making the client happy is our main goal at Perceptions Interiors. As a senior designer here I am constantly checking the contractors work so that a job is completed per our exact specifications. When the work is not finished by the deadline promised and our high standards are not met, then we will take the actions necessary to find a contractor that can complete the job as anticipated. At Perceptions Interiors it is important to form relationships with talented and professional contractors that can make our vision into a reality.
    over 3 years ago
