Perceptions Interiors was founded in 2001 by designer J. Allen. The company motto, “perception is reality”, is also our design philosophy. We make the ordinary appear extraordinary by creating environments that reflect and evolve with our clients’ lifestyle, tastes, passions, and dreams. We pride ourselves on our ability to guide clients to create highly personalized spaces where inspiration and imagination coincide with the realities of everyday living.

Perceptions Interiors is a full scale design firm with experience in residential, commercial and hospitality interiors. Perceptions’ designs have been featured on HGTV’s Design Star, in Home & Design Magazine as "Hot Talent", The Washington Post as well as in properties in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, the DC Metropolitan area and abroad. Services Provided Residential, Commercial, & Hospitality Design Home Staging & Model Home Merchandising Residential Design+Build & Interior Renovation Areas Served All Areas