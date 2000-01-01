Lorraine Bonaventura Architect is an award-winning architecture and interior design firm based in NYC. LBA's work has been featured in the New York Times, Design Bureau, New York Cottages & Gardens, Brownstoner, LONNY and Interior Design, as well as several books and other blogs on design.

LBA's projects combine a thoughtful, modernist sensibility with an emphasis on comfort, livability and practicality. LBA's design process responds to our client's goals and the project context. Beyond design, we manage the complex process of building and furnishing a project: analyzing codes and navigating cooperative boards and public agencies; coordinating with consultants and delivering well-documented plans; sketching custom furniture and inspecting it at the workroom — a process that begins at the first conversation until moving day. LBA's goal is to create beautiful, well crafted designs that improve with time.

Before beginning her own practice, Bonaventura was a lead designer for many years at Kohn, Pedersen, Fox Architects, focusing on institutional, commercial and hospitality projects. Among those were IBM World Headquarters, Armonk, New York, Neuberger, Berman Investments Global Headquarters, Mony Financial Services, Bally’s Hotel and Casino, Rosecliff Investments, and a historic restoration of the Federal Post Office building, 90 Church Street, New York. She began her architectural career designing restaurants and hospitality projects with Milton Glaser, Inc.

Bonaventura studied architecture and design at the Austrian Institute of Technology, Vienna,(TUWien) and received a BA in Architecture from the School of Design, North Carolina State University. Along with her practice, she teaches architecture and design in New York City’s public schools through a non-profit and the AIA NYC Center for Arts Foundation’s “Learning By Design” program.

In addition to her professional practice, Bonaventura serves on BRIC’s Contemporary Arts Advisory Council in Brooklyn, the Board of The Heights Casino, Brooklyn Heights, and the Community Advisory Committee of the Brooklyn Public Library. She is a past President of Grace Chorale of Brooklyn, and served as Chair of the AIA NYC Design Awards Committee.

She also serves on the Landmarks Committee and Board of the Brooklyn Heights Association, NYC’s oldest neighborhood advocacy organization. Bonaventura is a member of the AIA and a registered architect in New York State.