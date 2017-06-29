Storage Solutions: 10 smart ways to boost your kitchen's storage

When it comes to improving your kitchen storage, maybe you're tempted to think of ways you can store, organize and place things out of view. But what if there was a way you could actually make the most of what you had?
Some basic rules to follow when it comes to storage are to ask yourself these questions: Is it functional? Is it conveniently placed? And how can it be made pleasing to the eye? If your storage solutions do one or all of these things, then you're already half way to solving your kitchen storage dilemma!
With kitchen storage ideas we have to think of practicality as well as aesthetics. The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it's important to make it a space in which we feel comfortable and inspired. There are numerous ways in which to improve your kitchen's storage, but we have listed 10 of our favorites. Let's take a look at some of these stunning kitchens and see how the designers behind these amazing spaces made the most of what was there to create some visual spectacles!
When you can see exactly what you have, you are most likely to use it! The clever use of baskets as drawers in an open-view kitchen is one way you can organize your space so that you have what you need on hand without the need for cupboard doors.
If you have eclectic taste in furnishings and like to experiment with different tones, colors and styles, then sometimes it pays to make things 'fit' so as to give yourself more options when it comes to using your kitchen storage space.
Whether you like to place things in glass jars to ensure visibility, or make your kitchen transparent by using a lot of glass, both are great ways to organize what you have by making it visible and aesthetically pleasing. Placing things in glass is great as it discourages messy habits, instead allowing you to plan ahead with what you want to keep and what you would like to throw away.
It's not only planes that need to be as storage-efficient as possible! Kitchens also warrant overhead solutions, making everything you need easy to grab whilst giving you room to breathe.
Island benches are so amazing and versatile that they sometimes work to bring two rooms together and ease the flow from kitchen to dining room. Not only are they good for storage with useful drawers and low shelving (for those items you use less often) they also take the spotlight in any kitchen. Whether you have a small or large kitchen, it is worth measuring your space to see if you can fit an island bench. We guarantee it will make life much easier and, depending on your style, there are various models to choose from.
A highly creative use of space, this kitchen shows us interesting ways to use a window as a shelf. Without blocking the light at all, a few carefully placed items add innovation and practicality by reinventing the way a window is used.
If you live in an open-plan home, you could simply use a hollow shelf to act as a room divider so that your kitchen is separated from your other living areas. This will allow plenty of storage and does not block out the light.
Sometimes it's as easy as putting a pair of doors over a storage space in which mediocre-looking appliances can be hidden. If you have the opportunity to hide some of your less-than-exciting appliances, why not use doors to conceal the mess? You can then organize what's behind, by making the cupboard both functional and convenient for what you need.
Make full use of your feature wall in the kitchen. If you're short on space but have a wall that could do more than just look pretty, get creative by hanging utensils and crockery to complement the backdrop.
It makes sense to utilize every part of your kitchen, especially when it comes to the placement of shelving and cupboards. Make the most of areas which are traditionally more of an afterthought—or even a corridor or hallway—and turn them into a space where narrow shelving thrives.