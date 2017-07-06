Home Decoration: 11 clever ways to use mirrors

Mirrors are often disregarded as functional elements that are added to a space simply because you want to be able to see what you look like full-length or be able to do your hair and make-up.

Today at homify, however, we are going to show you that a mirror is so much more than just a functional tool. Mirrors can enhance entire rooms, change the look and feel of a space and do so much more than allow you to see yourself.

As Edith Wharton once said, There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.

Let's take a look at how functional a mirror can really be!