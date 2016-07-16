Before and After: From Ew to Exquisite!

If we head inside the home, we can see what a far cry it is from the dilapidated mess we witnessed in the previous images.

The rooms in this house flow into one another, while still remaining partially separated. The designers have gone for a very minimalist design in the home, keeping only the most functional and necessary items out on display. This keeps the rooms looking very spacious and stylish.

In this space, we can see how the long wooden dining room table and chairs complement the charcoal black tiled floors. There is also an abundance of natural light filtering into this space through the skylights that run across the ceiling. A drop down lamp over the table ensures that there is ambiance and a romantic setting no matter who is over for dinner. Have a look at these tips for making your dining room a delicacy.

On the left, we can see a slightly warmer and more inviting looking space with wooden floors and a wooden cabinet. A pot plant adds a subtle yet sophisticated form of decor.

Tip: Add a vase of flowers or a pot plant to any room in the house to give it a breath of fresh air.