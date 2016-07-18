A Cosy and Quirky House in Japan

The patio beyond the living room looks dynamic, adding up to the spacious vibe of the home’s interiors. The foldable wooden chairs here help you to utilise the area, when you enjoy your morning cuppa under the sun or relax with a drink in the evening. The potted plants are a perfect treat to the eyes and also highlight the natural feel of this area.

The architects have very artistically designed this beautiful home, yet infused it with a snug simplicity that is rare in this fast paced world. Most importantly, they have played beautifully with the natural light coming into the house and have blended it with the woodworks inside for a lavish effect.