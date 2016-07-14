The remarkable metamorphosis of an old-fashioned house!

Renovations allow you to change the entire reality of your home, however obsolete it is. It also prolongs the time that you want to spend in this home.

In order to reform a house, however, it is necessary to analyze the different problems and understand the potential that exists.

The Italian architect professional Roberto Castelli was able to do this when he was commissioned to renovate this villa, which was built more than 25 years ago. Although perfectly habitable, the house lacked modernization and hadn't adapted to a contemporary lifestyle.

Let's explore the before and after of this home in the following images!