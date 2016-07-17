A picture-perfect beach home with stunning views

A home that is close to nature is always a pleasure for the heart, soul, and the eyes. Here we will take you on a tour of this special French dwelling, brought to us by Natacha Goudchaux Architecte D’interieur, a group of creative interior architects. This beach home is an exciting yet soothing blend of modernity, comfort, and stylish designs that will leave you impressed despite its simple but chic exterior. Primarily rendered in wood and glass, the abode is dotted with minimalistic and contemporary touches, and features an airy spaciousness. Read on to see more!
The slant of the roof adds to the quirkiness of the simple yet unique facade, which comes with a slatted structure that encases the balcony and porch. The small gate, the spotless white fencing and greenery all around show the balance of shapes and sizes that the designers have kept in mind. The overall appearance is enough to motivate us to enter the abode.
When viewed from afar, the chic wooden house seems to be nested amidst the lush greenery of nature. The hedges are beautifully trimmed and the lawn has been well manicured, so that it is a visual treat for onlookers. At the same time, you can also spend some lazy hours rolling on the grass with a cup of coffee and a book in hand.
Light-hued wooden slats enclose the large glass entrance which leads you inside the airy and spacious home. On the left lies the cosy dining arrangement, with the modern and smart kitchen on the right. What we loved is the fact that the moment you enter the residence, you get to catch a glimpse of the ocean in front of the property. Surely you feel encouraged to see more, don’t you… ?
The living room is a reflection of the blue ocean waters and the warm sands with its comfy furnishing and modern decor. The coordination of the blue sectional, plush navy carpet and wooden coffee table reflects the architects' superb eye for detail. The white crystal chandelier that hangs from the ceiling accentuates the beauty of the place, along with the quirky artwork and map on the walls. The cosy bean bag and modish chair add a laid-back touch to this space, while the glass balustrade of the mezzanine floor lets you take a sneak peek at what lies above.
The mezzanine offers a stunning view of the sea, too, which helps this home to stand out as far as interior design is concerned. A sleek flight of stairs in rich and dark wood leads you to the bedroom, which is on the topmost level of the house. Simplicity with a twist is what we have here.
The bedroom exudes serenity, comfort and minimalistic elegance with its sleek furnishing and expansiveness. The plush bed with two gleaming lampshades has added to the beauty of the place. Moreover, the floor-to-ceiling glass doors which open up to the most sought-after area of the home let in oodles of sunshine and sea breeze. They lead to a long balcony with slatted shade, overlooking the azure sea. The dark carpet in this smartly decked bedroom contrasts the creamy walls and adds visual depth to the flooring. All in all, this is a perfect place to come back to after a long day!
Planning to build a beach house of your own, or one with splendid views of nature? Feel free to incorporate the ideas that inspired you here! Take another tour for more ideas: The prefabricated home built in a flash.