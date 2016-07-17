A picture-perfect beach home with stunning views

The bedroom exudes serenity, comfort and minimalistic elegance with its sleek furnishing and expansiveness. The plush bed with two gleaming lampshades has added to the beauty of the place. Moreover, the floor-to-ceiling glass doors which open up to the most sought-after area of the home let in oodles of sunshine and sea breeze. They lead to a long balcony with slatted shade, overlooking the azure sea. The dark carpet in this smartly decked bedroom contrasts the creamy walls and adds visual depth to the flooring. All in all, this is a perfect place to come back to after a long day!

Planning to build a beach house of your own, or one with splendid views of nature? Feel free to incorporate the ideas that inspired you here! Take another tour for more ideas: The prefabricated home built in a flash.