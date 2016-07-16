Awful to Awesome: The Stunning Renovation of a Tiny Bathroom

Krefeld is a picturesque city in Germany which enjoys the presence of both quaint, old school and modern architectural delights. And today, we are here in search of inspiring ideas for contemporary bathroom renovations.

The bathroom is often the most ignored corner of a house, though its importance as far as daily rejuvenation is concerned is peerless. We believe that a thoughtful and aesthetically pleasing makeover can enhance the style and comfort quotient of even a tiny bathroom by leaps and bounds. So we will now witness the clever and cheery transformation of a glum and cluttered bathroom, which was undertaken with smart creativity by the interior architects at Innenarchitekturburo Jurgen Lubcke.