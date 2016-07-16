Awful to Awesome: The Stunning Renovation of a Tiny Bathroom

Krefeld is a picturesque city in Germany which enjoys the presence of both quaint, old school and modern architectural delights. And today, we are here in search of inspiring ideas for contemporary bathroom renovations.
The bathroom is often the most ignored corner of a house, though its importance as far as daily rejuvenation is concerned is peerless. We believe that a thoughtful and aesthetically pleasing makeover can enhance the style and comfort quotient of even a tiny bathroom by leaps and bounds. So we will now witness the clever and cheery transformation of a glum and cluttered bathroom, which was undertaken with smart creativity by the interior architects at Innenarchitekturburo Jurgen Lubcke.
Prior to the makeover, the bathroom was a depressing and dull little space with dark brown tiles which did nothing to ensure freshness. A lack of sufficient lighting added to the woes of the space, and made it looked more cramped than it actually was.
The chunky bathtub took up a lot of space in the bathroom, and there was hardly any space between the WC, the bidet and the shower enclosure. The shower cubicle was dingy with hardly any space to move around, and the shelves in the corner were a cluttered disaster. Too much was shoved into too little space, and there was always the fear that it might explode someday!
Since the bathroom is in an attic, the skylight was put to good use for letting in natural light and fresh air. The brown tiles have been done away with, along with the tub, and large pale grey tiles now adorn the area. With fresh and creamy paint on the walls and a uniform floor level, the bathroom looks way more spacious and cheerful than before.
The arrangement of the bidet and the WC has been altered to introduce more freedom of movement, while softly glowing lights create a cosy and relaxing atmosphere. The tall and sleek clothes drying stand is wall-mounted and offers immense functionality without compromising on floor area.
The compact nook reserved for the sink has been brilliantly equipped, keeping in mind the lack of space in the bathroom. A slim and futuristic basin lies on top of a sleek and glossy cabinet unit in white, while a long mirror cabinet serves dual purpose. It lends the illusion of more space, and comes with storage niches on the backside for storing toiletries.
The cabinet can be effectively used for housing towels, robes, cleaning supplies and such. Clutter has been handled with panache. Don’t miss the slim and arty lighting above the mirror cabinet; it makes for modish illumination.
The shower space is open now and no longer tied down by any enclosure which originally made the bathroom appear cramped. Sleek and minimalistic fixtures add to its smart new look, while a tall aperture has been made in the adjacent wall for an aesthetic touch. This aperture subtly integrates the sink area we saw before and the shower area, and is also decked out with a lovely bunch of dried branches for a unique appeal. Observe how the soft light from the sink area filters into the shower space delicately, producing an enchanting glow.
Having a small bathroom doesn’t mean that you have to tone down on style. If your compact bathroom looks crowded and uninspiring too, embrace this makeover idea we discussed above, to gift it a new lease of life.
