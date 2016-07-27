Before and After: The shock of the new

It is hard to believe the before and after state of this flat and how far it has come from being a very dark dungeon-like space to a beautifully designed and impeccably organized modern flat. For this design project the architects and creative masterminds had to start anew to achieve the most impact. The results are revolutionary.
A kitchen positioned amidst a backdrop of white tiles, windows which seem out of place and a very uninspired bench and stove make the home feel more like a public space than a home. It is no wonder why it is hard to see past what this flat can actually offer.
The interior architects had some very interesting ideas for this project. They managed, although very subtly to bring together the style of the future and a feeling of being grounded in the present moment. The use of lighting throughout the rooms is very effective in bringing out some of the unabashed qualities of the renovated rooms themselves.
They did such an amazing job of urbanizing a space which was devoid of both life and light.
This space has been completely transformed into something unexpected. The use of light to illuminate the kitchen makes the flat into a modern and absolutely stunning tour de force.
With the use of monochromatic colors in the kitchen, the space feels sublime and takes the platform on a whole new level. However, whilst the design gives us the impression of being futuristic, the rusty red wall injects an earthy tone into the room and gives it perfect balance between the visionary and the grounded.
The architectural designers quite methodically stripped away layer by layer of this home so that they could work on a fresh surface. Whilst the concrete pillars could not be removed, they were quite creatively transformed into pillars with character.
The most exciting thing about this home is the fact that it has such an unusual blend of elements and styles. From the futuristic kitchen to the more industrial raw look of the pillars, coupled with some earthy tones, the space looks is both intriguing and welcoming.
The look of this bedroom is immediately unbecoming. With a very bleak outlook, outdated floor boards and some very inspiring cupboard doors and windows, this room certainly does not encourage one to linger long in it.
The designers felt the need to get it out of its misery and it's amazing what they achieved with some very clever and very simple design ideas.
With the bedroom refurbished, the floorboards replaced and fresh bright walls, this bedroom really doesn't need much to make it feel complete. With delicate hues scattered across the bed and a whole new lighting system, it feels like it is both in the future and in the present.