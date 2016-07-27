Before and After: The shock of the new

A kitchen positioned amidst a backdrop of white tiles, windows which seem out of place and a very uninspired bench and stove make the home feel more like a public space than a home. It is no wonder why it is hard to see past what this flat can actually offer.

The interior architects had some very interesting ideas for this project. They managed, although very subtly to bring together the style of the future and a feeling of being grounded in the present moment. The use of lighting throughout the rooms is very effective in bringing out some of the unabashed qualities of the renovated rooms themselves.

They did such an amazing job of urbanizing a space which was devoid of both life and light.